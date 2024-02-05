There are a lot of really cool natural occurrences to see in New Jersey.

Things that happen in nature, and nowhere else that are really amazing to see.

For example, this year we might be able to see the Northern Lights from New Jersey.

You may have to travel a little bit to be able to see this natural wonder, but it'd be well worth the trip.

You can read more in Jersey's Northern Lights right here.

northern lights Photo by Vincent Guth on Unsplash

Another amazing sight that you'll be able to see in the Garden State in 2024 is a solar eclipse.

That's the one that blocks the sun, making it seem like it's the middle of the night in broad daylight.

A truly unique experience!

solar eclipse, total solar eclipse Photo by Justin Dickey on Unsplash

When Will New Jersey See A Total Eclipse?

April 8th is when this astrological phenomenon will happen.

Now here's the catch, the solar eclipse will travel from Mexico, across parts of the United States, and through Canada.

According to APP, New Jersey will be able to see a partial solar eclipse between 3:24 PM and 3:25 PM but we won't be able to see a full solar eclipse.

2 Cities Within A Day's Drive Of NJ To See A Full Solar Eclipse

Just because a full solar eclipse won't happen in Jersesy doesn't mean you can't plan to still see it.

Solar Eclipse Photo by Good Free Photos on Unsplash

After all, this is a fairly rare occurrence!

If you want to see a full solar eclipse. on April 8th you'll want to take a drive to Erie Pennsylvania which is roughly a 7-and-a-half-hour drive.

Which is nothing if you really want to see this solar event!

In Eerie, the eclipse will last from 2:02 PM to 4:30 PM with the full eclipse occurring right around 3:30 PM.

According to Astronomy.com, you can also catch the full eclipse at Niagra Falls in New York.

The full eclipse will occur at 3:20 PM, and Niagra Falls is also roughly a 7-and-a-half-hour drive from New Jersey.

Niagra Falls Photo by Edward Koorey on Unsplash

Seeing how April 8th is a Monday, I'll probably settle for seeing the partial solar eclipse right here in Jersey but if you're a real astronomy lover you may want to take the day off and see the full eclipse for yourself.

