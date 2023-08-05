This isn't exactly anything new, especially if you've spent most of your life here at the Jersey Shore.

You decide to spend the day at the beach enjoying some much-needed fun in the sun and getting some R&R on the weekend.

During your day of fun, you decide to hit the boardwalk to grab a slice or a sandwich.

You sit down on a bench with your grub only to then be swarmed by seagulls trying to steal your meal.

It's the worst, but it's happened to almost all of us, and it's gotten worse in recent years, especially on the South side of Seaside Heights Boardwalk.

Photo by E. Vitka on Unsplash Photo by E. Vitka on Unsplash loading...

The south side of the Seaside Heights boards has really made quite the comeback with a bunch of great little restaurants, the addition of some outdoor games, and even a new amusement area.

Now, because of all of this increased activity, there is also increased seagull activity as well which is seriously disrupting tourists, day trippers, and locals alike.

What Is Going To Be Done About The Seagull Problem On Seasides Boardwalk?

I'd like to preface by saying I'm not personally bothered by seagulls, they're a natural inhabitant at the Jersey Shore.

That being said when they dive-bomb you for your food, it does get annoying.

So what can be done?

Photo by Peter F. Wolf on Unsplash Photo by Peter F. Wolf on Unsplash loading...

According to Shore Beat, Ocean City New Jersey spent several hundred thousand dollars to hire Falconers to keep the seagulls at bay.

Seaside Heights doesn't really have that budget so other options are being looked at, like installing an "Eagle Eye" system.

That's a system that deters seagulls using a reflective light, it's harmless to the animals and will also keep them away from highly populated areas on the boardwalk.

Photo by Claudio Mezzasalma on Unsplash Photo by Claudio Mezzasalma on Unsplash loading...

I've seen places like Ocean View and Beachcomber install a thin wire covering over their outdoor dining areas and they rarely have seagulls dive-bombing for food.

So what will the solution actually be? That's yet to be determined so for now, cover your food, and please, please, please stop feeding the seagulls when you visit the shore.