There's nothing better than a fresh cup of joe at the Jersey Shore. When my wife and I lived in Seaside, there was nothing we enjoyed more than waking up, making coffee, and taking a walk along the bay.

But, if making your own coffee, or morning Early Grey isn't your thing, you're in luck because we have a ton of great local coffee and tea shops you can choose from, and a new Tea and Espresso shop is getting ready for its grand opening right here in Toms River.

Toms River, NJ, Has Seen A Lot Of New Coffee Shops Open Up

Over the past few months, we've seen a big increase in the number of coffee shops opening around Toms River. First Date and Caffeine Haven are now open downtown, and if you take a quick ride up Hooper, a new 7 Brew has been staying busy, too.

It's so great seeing new local businesses come to the area, so when I saw on Instagram that Petal and Potion was getting ready to say hello to Toms River, I got excited.

Petal And Potion Is Opening Soon In Toms River, NJ

Petal and Potion is Toms River's newest tea and espresso shop, and they're bringing the organic vibes to your morning cup of Earl Grey.

Where Is Petal And Potion Located In Toms River, NJ?

Located at 1749 Hooper Avenue in Toms River, Petal and Potion is already doing a soft open, brewing upi tea and coffee each weekend, leading up to their grand opening on March 13th.

It's good luck to open on Friday the 13th, right? Make sure you make some time to swing by and support another great local coffee shop near the Jersey Shore.