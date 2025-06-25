If there was one thing you could change about the Jersey Shore, what would it be?

Would it be the cost of parking on the island? Paying $55 for a day of parking at the shore is pretty steep!

Maybe you'd want Jersey residents to get a discount on beach badges, you're preaching to the choir there!

Or, maybe you're like me and you'd want to make a change that would bring a more positive benefit to the shore as a whole.

Our public transportation.

Why The Jersey Shore Needs Better Public Transportation

And look, I have nothing against Ocean Ride, if you need to get from Toms River to Seaside, or from Point Pleasant to Little Egg Harbor, they can get the job done for you.

But the schedules can be kind of confusing, and if you're doing a day at the beach, Ocean Ride can be tricky.

In the past, I've floated the idea out there that there needs to be some sort of water taxi that runs out of Bayville, or Brick, or any town that sits directly across the bay from the Shore.

For a small fee, you could park your car and take a short boat ride over to the island so you could enjoy a beach day and not have to worry about parking your car or anything.

Why Doesn't The Jersey Shore Have Its Very Own Jitney Service?

Then, the other week, I found myself in South Jersey for a gig my band was playing, and while I was walking around Sea Isle City, I saw the Jitney.

If you're not familiar, the Jitney is a little taxi service that runs the length of Sea Isle City, so you can get around town, bar hop, or get downtown in a quick, timely manner for a small fee.

This would be awesome to have at the Jersey Shore, could you imagine being able to take a shuttle from Seaside Park to Lavallette, and then go from Lavallette to Point Pleasant?

Or taking a little Jitney Shuttle from Toms River to Asbury Park so you could catch a show at the Stone Pony, and not have to worry about either paying to park, paying for an Uber, or fumbling your way around buses and trains?

Why Isn't The Jitney Available All Over New Jersey?

From what I can understand, at least in Ocean County, it has to do with population.

Although Ocean County is densely populated, we're also pretty spread out, so the idea of having a dedicated Jitney service just doesn't make fiscal sense.

That being said, I still think it would be pretty cool to have for the Shore and Route 35.

