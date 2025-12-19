Do you want to know a fun fact about McDonald's? Specifically, New Jersey McDonald's?

Did you know that in Jersey, all of our McDonald's are locally owned and operated?

I had no idea.

That means the McDonald's you go to has more stake in the community than you may have previously thought; it's not just a corporation selling you a burger, it's a local New Jersey resident trying to make a living.

How Many McDonald’s Locations Are There in New Jersey?

In Jersey, we have 250 McDonald's, each owned and operated by people who live in our state.

And when one of these local restaurants has to shut down, it means it's really affecting the community.

A Jersey Shore Town Just Lost Its McDonald’s Location

And sadly, one Jersey Shore town is now down its McDonald's after the decision was made for it to close up shop last weekend.

And it's not very often that a McDonald's closes its doors for good.

Ocean City, New Jersey McDonald’s Has Officially Closed

However, the McDonald's in Ocean City, New Jersey, is now officially closed, after being a pillar of quick and easy grub for the past 47 years, according to NJ.com.

The restaurant was located in Ocean City's downtown section, and the employees now have until January 15th to decide whether or not they want to transfer to another McDonald's or find a new job.

In today's economy, I'd transfer to another McDonald's, although I can't imagine working at a McDonald's that's not on an island is nearly as much fun.