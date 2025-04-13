There's nothing worse in the Spring and Summer than cleaning your car, making it nice and shiny, and then parking that clean car in your driveway only to come out a half hour or an hour later to find your car covered in yellow pollen.

What's even worse is when that pollen kicks up your allergies, and makes you sneeze like crazy.

Sadly, it looks like Jersey is in for a one, two, three punch for excess pollen this Spring and Summer, and if you're an allergy sufferer you're going to want to stock up on tissues and allergy medication.

New Jersey May Be In For One Of The Worse Pollen Seasons In Years

I mentioned that one, two, three, punch when it comes to pollen this year and that's because we're going to get hit hard with tree pollen, grass pollen, and weed pollen.

According to NJ.com, we'll get hit first with the tree pollen which could roll in sometime between May and June, although I've been seeing some of it on my car now.

Then, we've got the grass pollen to worry about.

Grass Pollen will peak sometime between June and July, and we'll get hit hard with it this year causing major issues for allergy sufferers across the Garden State.

Then we'll see the weed pollen roll in between July and August and even though we're expected to get an average amount of weed pollen, seeing how it's going to follow months of heavy pollen in the air, it's going to be a real pain.

Why Is Pollen Going To Be So Bad In NJ This Year?

A part of it has to do with the climate.

It's stayed cooler for longer, which kept trees dormant according to NJ.com.

Once it starts to be consistently warmer it'll wake up the trees so to speak, and the pollen will flow en mass, making us sneezy, wheezy, and teary-eyed for the next three months.