Every time someone goes and visits the West Coast, they without a doubt come back East not talking about how cool it was watching the sunset over the ocean but rather raving about In-N-Out Burger.

Without fail anytime a friend on social media visits California, New Mexico, Nevada, Colorado, or any state where there's an In-N-Out you will see a picture of them standing in front of an In-N-Out restaurant.

Last year, the In-N-Out brand announced that it would begin to expand further East, with its first location opening in Tenessee.

That triggered a lot of alarms for people thinking that In-N-Out may finally be making moves to open up in the Garden State.

I mean, we're a food lovers dream state after all!

That being said, In-N-Out doesn't have any plans to be opening in Jersey any time soon, and between you and I, that's fine.

New Jersey Doesn't Need An In-N-Out Burger

I'm sure there a thousands of people who are ready to argue the exact opposite.

Even one of my co-workers was giving me a hard time for this opinion, but I'll stand behind it.

Jersey doesn't need another burger joint when we already have so many amazing places to choose from.

Freddy's just opened up in Toms River a few months ago, of course, we've got Burger 25 in Toms River, LBI, and there's a new location opening in Brick soon.

You can get an awesome burger from Beacon 70, Frankie's in Point Pleasant, or Harpoon Willy's in Manasquan.

So sure, people may lose their mind over In-N-Out Burger, but honestly with all the amazing burger places we already have, do we really need one?