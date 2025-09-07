Who doesn't love a real New Jersey bagel?

Of course, people from New York are going to say you can only get a good bagel in one of the boroughs, or in the City, or something like that, but we New Jerseyians know for a fact that's not true.

The Best Bagels in America Are in NJ

The best bagels in the country can be found in Jersey, and there's a major publication that agrees with the statement.

Bakin’ Bagels: A Jersey Shore Favorite

Between you and me, I think the best bagels in Jersey come from Bakin' Bagels. There's one in Ortley, Lavalette, and off Atlantic City Boulevard in Beachwood, and their breakfast sandwiches and bagels are off the charts.

Ricky Bagel’s Frozen Bagel Dough

There's also Ricky Bagel. He makes his own line of frozen bagel dough that you cook at home, and my word, they are some of the best bagels I've had in my life.

Bella's in Seaside Park also has a fun variety of bagels and some pretty good smears to go with them.

Food Experts Pick NJ’s Best Bagel Shop

But let's get away from the Jersey Shore for a second, and explore the bagel shop that food experts aren't just calling the best bagel shop in Jersey, but one of the best bagel shops in America.

Fodor’s Names Teaneck Road Hot Bagels a Top Pick

According to Fodor's, and their list of the 15 best bagel shops in the country, only one is from the Garden State.

Enter Teaneck Road Hot Bagels in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Teaneck Road Hot Bagels: A Must-Visit in NJ

The bagels are fluffy, perfectly symmetrical (if you're worried about that kind of thing), and seasoned just right.

Open since 1997, Teaneck Road Hot Bagels should be on your list of bagel places to visit sooner rather than later.