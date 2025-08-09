New Jersey is home to some pretty over-the-top food creations and food challenges.

For example, a slice of boardwalk pizza in Jersey is bigger than a newborn baby, and if you get a whole pie, the pizza is larger than a truck tire!

Is This The Most Insane Food Challenge In New Jersey?

However, I may have recently stumbled on what could be the most insane food challenge in New Jersey yet, and if you think you have what it takes to accept this challenge, you could score some big money.

So clear out your stomach, and get ready to chow down on Jersey's most insane food challenge.

The Clinton Station Diner; NJ's Home For Crazy Sized Burgers

You'll have to go to the Clinton Station Diner, in Clinton, NJ, in order to take this challenge on, and be sure to come hungry and prepared because this challenge isn't for the weak of stomach.

The Clinton Station Diner has a few burger-related food challenges you can take on, and I'm stuffed just reading about them!

Finish The Atlas Burger, And Eat For Free

They have the Atlas Burger, a 3-pound beef burger that, if you finish it in 45 minutes, you get it for free.

Take Down The Zeus Burger, And Win $500

Then there's the Zeus Burger, a 7-pound burger (15 pounds including the bun and toppings) that, if you finish it in an hour and a half, you win $500!

It gets bigger and better, though.

Master The Mt. Olympus Burger, And Win A Cool Grand

If you and 4 friends can finish the Mt. Olympus Burger, which is 25 pounds of beef, 50 pounds total, including the bun and toppings, you could win a cool thousand bucks.

Devour The 105-Pound 8th Wonder And Win $2,000

And if you're even hungrier, if you and 9 friends can finish the 8th wonder, which is a 105-pound burger, you win $2,000!

You have to schedule your challenge well in advance, because who just has a 105-pound burger sitting around?

These aren't the craziest sandwiches in Jersey, though.