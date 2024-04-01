What would you consider to be one of Jersey's nicest neighborhoods?

Between you and I, and I could be biased here but I love Ocean Gate.

The small beach community is perfect for relaxing near the water, and reading in the sand, and when you're ready for some nightlife or a bite to eat you've got great little spots like the Anchor Inn, Rosies, and B2.

Of course, Point Pleasant is also a nice neighborhood, Asbury Park, Toms River, Little Egg Harbor, Manahawkin, you really can't go wrong with any town in Jersey.

But a "nice neighborhood" to one person may not be a nice neighborhood to another.

The travel experts at 24/7 Tempo set out to find the nicest historic neighborhood in each state, and frankly, I was kind of surprised by their pick for New Jersey.

What Small NJ Town Is Considered The State's Nicest Historic Neighborhood?

So I'll be honest, I would have sworn it would have been Cape May.

Anytime you think of historic towns in Jersey Cape May always makes the list, and when you want a nice neighborhood you really can't go wrong with Cape May!

However, the town that 24/7 Tempo considers the nicest historic town in Jersey is Millburn, specifically the Short Hills Park Historic District.

The acreage home price is nearly 2 Million Dollars, and the area was listed as historic in 1980.

Granted, the area really is historic having ties to the Revolutionary War and the Battle of Short Hills.

What do you think is Jersey's nicest neighborhood? All in all though, Jersey really is a great place to live.