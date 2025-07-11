Iconic NJ Ice Cream Shop Prepares To Open A New Location For The First Time In 82 Years
Ice cream and New Jersey go together like peanut butter and jelly, it's a perfect combo.
Especially if you're grabbing a cone near the Jersey Shore. Nothing hits quite like a Kohrs cone while you watch the sunset over the Barnegat Bay.
Best Ice Cream Spots Near The Jersey Shore
Jersey is home to some truly fantastic ice cream places, though, and if you're in the area for a visit this year, you have to check out places like Mrs. Walker's off Fischer, Yellow Brick Road, and Hoffman's Ice Cream in Point Pleasant.
Hidden Gems: The Sweet Shack's Vegan Peanut Butter Ice Cream
Personally, I'm a big fan of the Sweet Shack off Route 9 in Bayville. They have a vegan peanut butter ice cream that'll blow your mind. It's insanely good.
Jersey is also home to some iconic ice cream shops, places that have been around for decades, are family-owned and operated, and have been bringing joy to people for years.
Nasto's Ice Cream: Serving Newark, NJ Since 1939
One of Jersey's oldest ice cream shops is Nasto's Ice Cream in Newark, which has served the Ironbound neighborhood since it opened back in 1939.
Now, nearly 82 years later, Nasto's is getting ready to expand to a second location for the first time ever.
Nasto's Ice Cream Expanding To Woodbridge, NJ
According to NJ.com, Nasto's announced plans to open a second ice cream shop in Woodbridge sometime this fall.
The new location, located at 992 George Street, has more square footage and is a newly constructed building. You'll still be able to enjoy the classic Nesto's ice cream you love, and now you have two options for where to get it!
