Ice cream and New Jersey go together like peanut butter and jelly, it's a perfect combo.

Especially if you're grabbing a cone near the Jersey Shore. Nothing hits quite like a Kohrs cone while you watch the sunset over the Barnegat Bay.

Get our free mobile app

Best Ice Cream Spots Near The Jersey Shore

Jersey is home to some truly fantastic ice cream places, though, and if you're in the area for a visit this year, you have to check out places like Mrs. Walker's off Fischer, Yellow Brick Road, and Hoffman's Ice Cream in Point Pleasant.

Hidden Gems: The Sweet Shack's Vegan Peanut Butter Ice Cream

Personally, I'm a big fan of the Sweet Shack off Route 9 in Bayville. They have a vegan peanut butter ice cream that'll blow your mind. It's insanely good.

READ MORE: A Wrongly Mounted EZ Pass Could Cost You On These NJ Bridges

Jersey is also home to some iconic ice cream shops, places that have been around for decades, are family-owned and operated, and have been bringing joy to people for years.

Nasto's Ice Cream: Serving Newark, NJ Since 1939

One of Jersey's oldest ice cream shops is Nasto's Ice Cream in Newark, which has served the Ironbound neighborhood since it opened back in 1939.

Now, nearly 82 years later, Nasto's is getting ready to expand to a second location for the first time ever.

nasto's new location nj, nastos ice cream expanding Nasto's Ice Cream has been serving the ironbound community of Newark for over 80 ears, and is expanding via google maps loading...

Nasto's Ice Cream Expanding To Woodbridge, NJ

According to NJ.com, Nasto's announced plans to open a second ice cream shop in Woodbridge sometime this fall.

The new location, located at 992 George Street, has more square footage and is a newly constructed building. You'll still be able to enjoy the classic Nesto's ice cream you love, and now you have two options for where to get it!