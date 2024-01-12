A little less than a year ago I noticed that Nino's Pizza in Seaside Park had closed its doors for good, leaving Barrier Island with one less tasty pizza spot.

You can read more about Nino's closing right here.

However, it now looks like something is getting ready to move into the former pizzeria, and if you're a seafood lover then you're in for some seriously good news.

Mystic Lobster Roll Opening In Seaside Park, NJ

The announcement came a few weeks ago, and I just happened to see a post in the Seaside Heights Boardwalk Facebook group.

Mystic Lobster Roll has been located just off the island on Route 37 for a few years at the marina on Pelican Island, and they do have a solid lobster roll if you're curious.

The new full-service restaurant will not only feature tasty seafood, but it appears as though they'll also have breakfast sandwiches, hoagies, and of course lots of seafood.

Now, the popular little seafood spot is getting ready to open a brand new location at 812 NE Central Avenue in Seaside Park.

Construction is currently underway to bring some new life into the former Nino's Pizza location, and this will be a nice addition to the island's bustling food scene.

As of now, it looks like Mystic Lobster Roll is eyeing a Spring 2024 opening date, which is perfect because it gives us locals some time to really enjoy the newest addition to the Jersey Food Scene well before the crazy season starts!