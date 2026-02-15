A coffeehouse that's built from an incredibly inspirational story is now getting ready to open its second location in the Garden State, and people are getting very excited.

New Jersey is somewhat of a hotbed for good coffee. In the past year or so, alone in Toms River, we've seen the addition of a Spire Coffee House, First Date Coffee House, and the Caffeine Haven all open their doors in Toms River, offering us a nice afternoon pick-me-up.

A Locally Owned Coffee Shop With An Inspirational Story Grows In NJ

It now looks like another local NJ coffee shop that was built from an incredibly inspirational story is getting ready to open its second coffee shop in New Jersey.

What Is LeGrand Coffee House, And Why Is It Special?

LeGrand Coffee House was built from the ground up by a gentleman named Eric LeGrand. At one point in time, Eric played football for Rutgers University until a spinal injury left him paralyzed from the waist down. Eric, though, didn't let that stop him from doing something great.

LeGrand Coffee House Has Been A Local Favorite For Years

In 2022, Eric LeGrand opened LeGrande coffee shop, where they serve up a 'Daily Cup Of Believe' featuring signature coffee roasts, specialty drinks, and more. In the years since opening LeGrande, Eric has helped raise over 1 million dollars for the Reeves Foundation through his charity foundation, Team Eric.

LeGrand Coffee House Plans To Grow In 2026, Opening A 2nd Location

Eric is planning to expand his positive coffee reach this spring, with the announcement that LeGrande Coffee Shop will open a second NJ location this Spring!

Coming soon, in the spring of 2026, Eric LeGrand and his team will debut LeGrand Coffee House's second location in the heart of Middletown, so be sure to go and grab a cup of believe, and support a truly inspirational local business.