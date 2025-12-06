Friendly's restaurants are a beacon of nostalgia for many people.

I remember growing up, my grandmother would take my sister and me to Friendly's every time she visited. I would always get the grilled cheese, and we'd end the meal with the monster mash ice cream dish: a scoop of green ice cream with a Reese's peanut butter cup and an ice cream cone on top.

READ MORE: Another NJ Arooga's Location Suddenly Shutters

Very fond memories were made at Friendly's.

Friendly's Restaurants Continue To Close In NJ

Cut to today, there are only a handful of Friendly's Restaurants left.

There's one in Toms River off Hooper, and that's the only one in Ocean County.

Get our free mobile app

And now there's one less Friendly's, as the location in Metuchen has suddenly shuttered its doors this week, after 50 years in business.

The Friendly's In Metuchen, NJ, Has Suddenly Closed Its Doors

A note was found on the front of the building indicating that the location was no longer operational, and according to NJ.com, a new restaurant is getting ready to move in.

Paperwork has been filed indicating that the former Friendly's located off 550 Middlesex Avenue will be repurposed into a new restaurant.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

What Do You Want To See Open Up At The Former Metuchen Friendly's?

What's frustrating is that we don't know which restaurant is getting ready to take over.

Will it be a mom-and-pop? Or will another chain move into town?

If you had to choose, what restaurant would you want to see move to Metuchen?