‘The Office’ themed murder mystery is coming to NJ

New Jersey fans of The Office will love this: how would you like to see the staff of Dunder Mifflin in a way you’ve never seen them before?

Without a Cue Productions is putting on an Office themed murder mystery show and it’s coming to the Garden State.

The show offers attendees an interactive journey into the world of "The Office" like never before. From selfies with the talented cast to unraveling hidden clues and even posing for a mugshot, every moment is crafted to immerse guests in the heart of the mystery.

A Dundee Demise: An Office Whodunnit will have several shows at the Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City.

The Dundies! How can I explain ‘em?

The show dates are as follows:

🔴 April 13

🔴 April 27

🔴 May 4

🔴 May 1

🔴 June 1

🔴 June 8

🔴 June 22

All shows start at 8pm.

Gather the clues, and try to deduce who the killer is and win the prize! But most importantly, be entertained!

Heads up, this isn’t a dinner event, but a cash bar will be available. Think they’ll have Kelly’s drink of a seven and seven with eight maraschino cherries, sugar on the rim, blended if possible? Or maybe they’ll have Ryan’s beer.

It’s pretty safe to assume that if the murder has anything to do with arson, it has to be Ryan. We all know he started the fire.

You can purchase tickets here.

By the way - and I know this is apparently a hot take - I loved The Office but couldn’t stand Michael Scott. Keep reading for some other TV show characters that viewers couldn’t help but dislike.

