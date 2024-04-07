It was just about the only thing anyone in New Jersey was talking about on Friday.

An earthquake with an epicenter in Hunterdon County was felt throughout the state and as far as Maryland to the south and Massachusetts to the north. A 4.8 is unusually strong for the Garden State which doesn’t get them frequently.

We took calls throughout the afternoon show Friday from people sharing where they were when it hit, what they incorrectly thought it was at first, got opinions on state workers being sent home early over a quake that had no serious damage and caused no serious injuries, etc.

Of course, being us, we also had some fun with it. We spent time taking calls from listeners asking them to suggest what songs should be on the day’s soundtrack. Earthquakes can be the stuff of disaster films, after all.

As usual, our listeners didn’t disappoint. Here’s a list of just some of the songs that were called in.

It’s The End Of The World As We Know It

R.E.M.

That's great, it starts with an earthquake

Birds and snakes, and aeroplanes

And Lenny Bruce is not afraid

Whole Lot of Shakin' Going On

Jerry Lee Lewis

Come on over, baby, whole lotta shakin' goin' on

Yes I said come on over, baby, baby, you can't go wrong

We ain't fakin' a whole lotta shakin' goin' on

I Feel the Earth Move

Carole King

Hey, I feel the Earth move under my feet

I feel the sky tumbling down

I feel my heart start to trembling

Whenever you're around

Good Vibrations

Beach Boys

I'm pickin' up good vibrations

She's giving me the excitations (oom bop bop)

I'm pickin' up good vibrations (good vibrations, oom bop bop)

She's giving me the excitations (excitations, oom bop bop)

Shake Rattle and Roll

Bill Hailey and His Comets

Get Out From That Kitchen

And Rattle Those Pots And Pans

Well, Roll My Breakfast,

'Cause I'm A Hungry Man.

I Said Shake Rattle And Roll,

I Said Shake Rattle And Roll

You Shook Me All Night Long

AC/DC

'Cause the walls start shaking, the Earth was quaking

My mind was aching and we were making it

And you shook me all night long

Yeah, you shook me all night long

Shake It

Metro Station

Now if she does it like this, will you do it like that?

Now if she touches like this, will you touch her right back?

Now if she moves like this, will you move her like that?

Come on, shake shake, shake shake, a-shake it

Boom! Shake The Room

DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince

That's right yo and I'm in the flow

So pump up the volume along with the tempo

I want everybody in the house to know

I came here tonight to hear the crowd go

Boom! shake-shake-shake the room

Boom! shake-shake-shake the room

Boom! shake-shake-shake the room

Tic-tic-tic-tic boom!

A View To A Kill

Duran Duran

Meeting you with a view to a kill

Face to face in secret places, feel the chill

Nightfall covers me, but you know the plans I'm making

Still overseas, could it be the whole Earth opening wide

We Will Rock You

Queen

You got blood on your face, you big disgrace

Waving your banner all over the place

We will, we will rock you, sing it

We will, we will rock you

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

