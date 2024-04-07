A soundtrack for New Jersey’s earthquake
It was just about the only thing anyone in New Jersey was talking about on Friday.
An earthquake with an epicenter in Hunterdon County was felt throughout the state and as far as Maryland to the south and Massachusetts to the north. A 4.8 is unusually strong for the Garden State which doesn’t get them frequently.
We took calls throughout the afternoon show Friday from people sharing where they were when it hit, what they incorrectly thought it was at first, got opinions on state workers being sent home early over a quake that had no serious damage and caused no serious injuries, etc.
Of course, being us, we also had some fun with it. We spent time taking calls from listeners asking them to suggest what songs should be on the day’s soundtrack. Earthquakes can be the stuff of disaster films, after all.
As usual, our listeners didn’t disappoint. Here’s a list of just some of the songs that were called in.
It’s The End Of The World As We Know It
R.E.M.
That's great, it starts with an earthquake
Birds and snakes, and aeroplanes
And Lenny Bruce is not afraid
Whole Lot of Shakin' Going On
Jerry Lee Lewis
Come on over, baby, whole lotta shakin' goin' on
Yes I said come on over, baby, baby, you can't go wrong
We ain't fakin' a whole lotta shakin' goin' on
I Feel the Earth Move
Carole King
Hey, I feel the Earth move under my feet
I feel the sky tumbling down
I feel my heart start to trembling
Whenever you're around
Good Vibrations
Beach Boys
I'm pickin' up good vibrations
She's giving me the excitations (oom bop bop)
I'm pickin' up good vibrations (good vibrations, oom bop bop)
She's giving me the excitations (excitations, oom bop bop)
Shake Rattle and Roll
Bill Hailey and His Comets
Get Out From That Kitchen
And Rattle Those Pots And Pans
Well, Roll My Breakfast,
'Cause I'm A Hungry Man.
I Said Shake Rattle And Roll,
I Said Shake Rattle And Roll
You Shook Me All Night Long
AC/DC
'Cause the walls start shaking, the Earth was quaking
My mind was aching and we were making it
And you shook me all night long
Yeah, you shook me all night long
Shake It
Metro Station
Now if she does it like this, will you do it like that?
Now if she touches like this, will you touch her right back?
Now if she moves like this, will you move her like that?
Come on, shake shake, shake shake, a-shake it
Boom! Shake The Room
DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince
That's right yo and I'm in the flow
So pump up the volume along with the tempo
I want everybody in the house to know
I came here tonight to hear the crowd go
Boom! shake-shake-shake the room
Boom! shake-shake-shake the room
Boom! shake-shake-shake the room
Tic-tic-tic-tic boom!
A View To A Kill
Duran Duran
Meeting you with a view to a kill
Face to face in secret places, feel the chill
Nightfall covers me, but you know the plans I'm making
Still overseas, could it be the whole Earth opening wide
We Will Rock You
Queen
You got blood on your face, you big disgrace
Waving your banner all over the place
We will, we will rock you, sing it
We will, we will rock you
