There's nothing more amazing than witnessing the explosive entertainment of fireworks at the Jersey Shore.

I don't know what it is, but watching fireworks light up the sand, ocean, and boardwalk in the summertime is a sight like no other.

And we are lucky to live in an area that makes sure we get our fill of fireworks throughout the summer.

Of course, the Jersey Shore has some pretty legendary 4th of July Fireworks, the schedule for 2024 will be coming out soon I'm sure.

But also a lot of our Shore Towns have fireworks on a weekly basis for everybody to enjoy.

Seaside Heights, NJ Announced It's Schedule For 2024's Weekly Fireworks

fireworks seaside heights nj, seaside heights nj fireworks

Seaside Heights does a really good job of having fireworks once a week during the summer, and there's nothing quite like enjoying your Korhs while watching this explosive show in the sky.

This year, you'll be able to see fireworks in Seaside Heights on the following dates according to Exit 82.

July 4th: 9:30 PM to 9:45 PM

July 10th: 9:30 PM to 9:45 PM

July 17th: 9:30 PM to 9:45 PM

July 24th: 9:30 PM to 9:45 PM

July 31st: 9:30 PM to 9:45 PM

August 7th: 9:30 PM to 9:45 PM

August 14th: 9:30 PM to 9:45 PM

August 21st: 9:30 PM to 9:45 PM

August 28th: 9:30 PM to 9:45 PM

It's free to attend the fireworks shows, and you can see the display from all over the Seaside Heights Boardwalk.

In my opinion, the best views come from upstairs at Beachcomber or on the beach at Ocean View.

If you find yourself on the North end of the boardwalk you may have some trouble seeing the display just because the Pier will block your view a little bit.

By the way, if you love Jersey's fireworks, then you'll really like our street fairs this year too!