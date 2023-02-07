Freehold man latest of 24 to plead guilty to role in massive NJ cocaine operation

🚔 Freehold Township man pleads guilty to role in massive drug operation in New Jersey

🚔 The Freehold man who plead guilty is among the 24 individuals arrested from Operation Checkmate investigation for bringing cocaine and marijuana into New Jersey

🚔 Investigators seized massive amount of drugs, guns and cash

A Freehold Township man is the latest of the 24 individuals arrested in Operation Checkmate to plead guilty for his alleged role in bringing illicit drugs into Ocean, Monmouth, and Middlesex Counties as well as New York City.

The investigation involved multiple law enforcement agencies including the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office who announced the guilty plea of Andre Johnson, 47, of Freehold Township, on possession of cocaine in an amount greater than one-half ounce with intent to distribute.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Narcotics Strike Force led the probe that had about 50 additional law enforcement officers working on this case in July 2021 and the ending result of the investigations in October 2021 led them to discover more than four kilograms of cocaine, more than 15 pounds of marijuana, more than $650,000 in cash as well as seven firearms upon executing 24 search warrants.

How a Freehold Township man was involved in massive drug operation

At the home of Andre Johnson specifically, investigators said they found about 125 grams of cocaine and $23,000 in cash.

Johnson faces six years in state prison upon sentencing in May.

Who was arrested and charged as a part of Operation Checkmate

There were 24 individuals arrested as a result of the Operation Checkmate investigation which has led to multiple court cases.

Last week, a Manalapan man pleaded guilty for his role in bringing drugs to the area and faces 10 years in prison.

Prosecutor Billhimer said that Ocean County Chief Narcotics Assistant Prosecutor William Porter and Ocean County Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Burke are handling the case on behalf of the State.

