The most delicious, easy homemade Italian dessert

Great recipes are usually a combination of great ingredients that match well with other great ingredients. Most people in New Jersey are familiar with the chocolate/hazelnut spread, Nutella.

It's a staple of Italian breakfast tables and know over most of the world for its amazing taste. My cousins in Southern Italy spread it on bread or anything in the morning. You can spread it on just about any other food and it's amazing.

The next ingredient is fairly well known here as "that Italian waffle cookie", called the pizzelle.

Oddly enough it's not as well known in some parts of Italy as it is here. Italian immigrants from Abruzzo brought it to the U.S. when they emigrated generations ago.

Italians in their home regions have their own specialty cookies. My mother used to make them every Christmas with her own very old pizzelle iron, much like a waffle iron.

Their thin and original flavor is anise. Today you can find them in many New Jersey supermarkets and specialty stores in a variety of flavors. So, spreading Nutella on a pizzelle is good.

Making an Italian ice cream sandwich out of that and vanilla ice cream...KA-BOOM, mind blown! I should have patented this. One local ice cream shop already stole my idea after they heard me mention it on the air. That's OK, I like to share. YOU WILL LOVE THIS!

You certainly can make your own, but pizzelles are pretty easy to find in most New Jersey supermarkets.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Try to get the thickest ones you can find.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Take your Nutella and your vanilla ice cream and get ready for deliciousness.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Spread a generous amount one on pizzelle or a thin amount on two of them.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Make sure to get the spread all the way to the edges.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Take a large spoon and shave about a quarter inch wedge of ice cream.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Place on top of the pizzelle.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

It may take 3 or 4 wedges of ice cream.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Top with the second pizzelle.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Serve immediately and stand back. You may get tackled by the overly aggressive hugs you will receive. If you freeze them, use a thin layer of Nutella on two pizzelles. The Nutella really hardens up after freezing. Buon Apetitto!

Check out these other recipes!

How to make the best guacamole

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Dennis Malloy's easy, delicious Jersey tomato flatbread This is the best time of year to make use of the abundance of jersey tomatoes while they last.