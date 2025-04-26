Are you ready for summer?

I know I am; I'm sick of cold, windy days followed by dreary rain and freezing temperatures when the sun goes down.

Get our free mobile app

Bring on summer.

And if you feel the same, the Farmers Almanac has predicted what Jersey's summer will look like this year, and all I can say is you'll want to break out the swim trunks.

How Often Is The Farmer's Almanac Right?

You know the phrase "a broken clock is right at least twice a day"?

READ MORE: The Coffee Zone Is Now Open In Toms River, NJ!

You can kind of say the same thing about the Farmer's Almanac. According to Popular Mechanics, the Almanac claims to have broken the code to weather prediction using a secret formula that was derived in the late 1700s.

In reality, they just throw a ton of predictions at the wall and see what sticks.

That being said, the Almanac predicted we'd have a mild winter in 2024, and we had a fairly mild winter, so what does the Almanac say about this summer?

Let's start with the basics.

👇Keep Reading To See The Unbelievable Photos Of The Jones Road Wildfire👇

When Does Summer 2025 Start?

Meteorological summer starts on June 1st; however, the summer solstice is on June 20th.

And if you live near the Jersey Shore, it usually doesn't start to feel like summer until late June anyway.

As far as the temperatures go? The Almanac has an answer for that as well.

You May Also Like: Real ID Emergency Appointments: What You Need To Know

What Does The Farmer's Almanac Predict For New Jersey's Summer 2025

The Almanac is pretty clear on this one; Jersey is in for a scorcher of a summer.

We can expect hot and dry conditions. June will be pretty average, but July and August could have us seeing some record temps on the thermostat.

Hot and dry conditions may be nice if you're at the beach, but after what we just went through with the Jones Road Wildfire in Ocean County, those conditions make me a little nervous about drought and wildfire this summer.