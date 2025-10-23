Ever find yourself going down an “internet rabbit hole”? You know — one minute you’re checking your email, and the next thing you know, you’re knee-deep in articles about where every Jersey scene in the Sopranos was filmed!

Some people call these detours distractions. I call them opportunities to learn something new!

Earlier this week, I somehow ended up in one of those rabbit holes about what your drink of choice — alcoholic or not — says about you.

There’s a survey for everything these days, and this topic is no exception. I found a few studies and bartender interviews where folks shared their thoughts on how beverages reveal personality traits, lifestyles, and values.

So, just for fun (and nothing more scientific than that), here’s what your favorite drink might say about you — from coffee to cocktails! ☕🍷🍸

What Your Go-To Drink Says About You

Water: You’re healthy and focused.

Juice/Smoothies: Optimistic and energetic.

Milk: Nurturing and a little nostalgic.

Coffee: Driven — maybe a touch Type A.

Tea: Calm and thoughtful.

From Margaritas to Martinis: Jersey Cocktail Culture

Old Fashioned: Confident and classic.

Margarita: Fun-loving and spontaneous.

Martini: Sophisticated and a bit mysterious.

Beer, Wine, and Soda: Everyday Jersey Vibes

Beer: Laid-back and grounded. (Craft beer drinkers? Adventurous!)

Wine: Sophisticated, social, and enjoy meaningful conversations.

Soda: Fun-loving and full of energy.

Energy Drinks: Go-getters and night owls who burn the candle at both ends.

So, What Does That Make Me?

As for me? I’m a coffee, soda, wine, beer, martini, and water kind of guy.

So I guess that makes me driven, fun-loving, conversational, grounded, mysterious, and healthy.

Pretty accurate… though maybe not so mysterious! 😄