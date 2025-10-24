NJ’s cooling trend continues, watching storm for next week

Friday and the weekend will be fine — just fine. If it were early to mid November, I would call it pleasant. But here in late October, we are running cooler than normal - a trend that will last for the foreseeable future. Friday will be mostly sunny, with a few extra clouds building through the afternoon. High temperatures will at least come close to 60 degrees. This weekend's highs will be firmly in the 50s, with more clouds and maybe a few sprinkles around by Sunday. New Jersey's next substantial rain chance will come in the middle of next week, as a coastal storm looks to deliver at least some steady wet weather in the Tuesday to Wednesday to Thursday time frame. We will zero in on rainfall totals, wind speeds, coastal impacts, and exact timing in the coming days.

Friday NJ weather: The cooling trend continues

We are really in prime fall outdoor activity season now. From pumpkin picking to corn mazes to football to fire pits. And the weather will cooperate nicely through this final weekend of October, even though temperatures are technically hanging a few degrees below seasonal normals.

We are waking up to temperatures in the 30s and 40s across Friday morning. For some it is the coldest morning of the season so far.

Highs Friday afternoon will reach the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. That will be a couple degrees cooler than Thursday. I think skies will be sunnier than Friday, with a few clouds popping in through the afternoon. Expect a light breeze, dry air, and dry weather. Again, nothing to complain about here.

Friday night will stay clear and chilly, with overnight low temperatures near the 40 degree mark once again.

Saturday NJ weather: 50s with a few clouds

More of the same is ahead for Saturday. Morning sun will transition to afternoon clouds. High temperatures will average upper 50s across the state.

Sunday NJ weather: More clouds, maybe a sprinkle

On Sunday, clouds will continue to fill in — I will call it partly sunny. And as a shortwave approaches, a sprinkle may clip South Jersey. It is barely worth mentioning, especially since I do not think it will really affect your day.

High temperatures on Sunday will only reach the mid 50s. Now we're talking about some cool weather. Jacket weather all day.

Monday NJ weather: Watching midweek storm

Monday will turn mostly cloudy, with highs again in the mid 50s. An isolated sprinkle is possible again.

New Jersey's next big weathermaker will be a coastal storm system sliding by in the middle of next week, in the Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday time frame. A period of soaking rain is looking more and more likely for New Jersey, which would be really beneficial given our recent drought spiral. (Over 50 percent of the state is now officially back in Moderate Drought or worse.)

The details of that midweek storm are still a bit hazy. And timing and impacts will be very much dictated by the exact storm track — typical of coastal storms. As it stands now, model consensus suggests initial showers arrive late Tuesday, Wednesday being the wettest day, and then wet weather wrapping up Thursday morning. Total rainfall would be on the order of about 1 to 2 inches, with the wettest conditions along the coast. There could be some wind and coastal flooding issues — but I will tentatively say this setup does not look as conducive for those impacts as the last nasty nor'easter.

That is all subject to change, of course. We will, of course, have much more to say about that storm in the coming days. But just wanted to give you a heads up on what to expect.

Honestly I do not see anything overly dramatic, dangerous, deadly, or hype-worthy. Just inclement. However, as always, we will keep you posted.

