Not all Wawa's are created equally; sure they all have hoagies, coffee, and snacks and some have fuel pumps, but they aren't all designed the same.

You've got Super Wawa's that have fuel pumps, and ample parking places, and then you've got old school Wawa's which are typically crammed into small parking lots, don't offer fuel services, and they feel like you've stepped back in time when you go in them.

And then there's the Doo Wop Wawa in Wildwood off Rio Grande, it's arguably the most unique Wawa not just in Jersey, but in the country.

I remember driving past it as a kid on the way to the Wildwood Boardwalk and being awe-struck by the lights and the whole vibe of the Wawa.

Now, it may not be alone.

A New Doo Wop Style Wawa Is Coming To Wildwood, NJ

According to the Cape May County Herald, the new Super Wawa will not only be massive, but it will have an iconic 50s Doo Wop style to it.

NJ's newest Doo Wop Wawa will replace an old Rite Aid, and will be massive featuring over 6,200 feet of space and tons of parking and fuel pumps.

With how busy this area of Wildwood is, the new addition is exciting.

Here's an artist rendering of what the new Doo Wop Wawa will look like.

Credit: Wildwood Zoning Board Credit: Wildwood Zoning Board/Cape May County Herald loading...

I'm hoping that some flashy lights are a part of the design because that's what really sets this style off.

When Will Wildwoods New Doo Wop Wawa Open?

As of now, we don't have an exact date, but seeing how the zoning board just approved the Wawa I'd think we'll have to wait at least a year and a half or so.