Fans of ‘The Office’ can finally dine at a Chili’s in Scranton, PA

If you’re a fan of the sitcom "The Office," you’re going to be at the very least “a little whelmed” by this news.

A new Chili’s restaurant is opening just miles north of Scranton, Pennsylvania, the real city that was the location for the fictional company of Dunder Mifflin in the beloved comedy series.

What does Chili’s have to do with The Office?

One of the (in my opinion) best episodes of the series, ‘The Dundies’ takes place in a Chili’s. The season two premiere of the series follows ‘world’s greatest boss’, Michael Scott, as he gives his employees various awards in the chain restaurant.

The Dundies! How can I explain ‘em?

A Chili’s restaurant is opening near Scranton, Pennsylvania

To give Office fans a huge nostalgia boost, the new Chili’s in PA will not only be decorated like it’s the mid-2000s, when the episode aired, it will have specific references to the show.

Chili’s even brought back some side characters from "The Office" to promote its opening.

How 2005 is it? The Scranton location is bringing back the Awesome Blossom for your appetizer enjoyment.

The restaurant will officially be open on April 7 and for that day will offer a “Scranton marg,” just be sure you have enough ice that you can enjoy “second drink.”

’The Office’ themed Chili’s is located at 3905 Commerce Blvd, Dickson City, PA.

For those who don’t see the excitement in a new Chili’s opening because it’s a regular chain restaurant, I say “there’s a lot of beauty in ordinary things… it’s that kind fo the point?”

Just be sure not to pull a Pam Beesly and get yourself banned from the restaurant, even if you do “feel God in this Chili’s tonight.”

