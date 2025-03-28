Breast-milk flavored ice cream is on the way to NJ

🍼 Would you try breast milk flavored ice cream?

Are you brave enough to try breast milk-flavored ice cream?

It’s coming, thanks to the baby brand Frida.

"You've tried the rest. Now try the breast," is the company's tagline for this new ice cream flavor.

No, this is not an April Fool’s joke or a product stunt, as some people immediately thought and said on the brand’s social media platforms.

To celebrate the launch of the company’s new Mom 2-in-1 Manual Breast Pump, the brand decided to give moms a taste of their babies’ cuisine.

Breast milk curiosity is surging, according to a Frida spokeswoman.

Celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian and model Ashley Graham have admitted to drinking their breast milk for health benefits. Bravo network star Paige DeSorbo revealed she tried her friend’s breast milk and liked it.

So, to tap into people's curiosity and interest, Frida decided to create this frozen, sweet treat for moms that is not only healthy but also fuels their bodies like breast milk fuels a baby’s body.

Frida’s Breast Milk Ice Cream is not made with actual breast milk because that is not USDA-approved.

But the brand promises that this “pitch perfect” representation of the milk is meant to satisfy late-night cravings, and it’s packed with similar nutrients to breast milk, including Omega 3s for brain power, energy-boosting lactose, protein, and vitamins and minerals like iron, calcium, zinc, and Vitamins B and D.

But the burning question is: “What does it taste like?

Well, Frida reps say the ice cream tastes just like breast milk, which many women (and men) say is amazing.

It is sweet, nutty, with a hint of salt, and swirled with rich, creamy fat, the rep said on Instagram.

Some people took to the social media page to talk about how much they love the taste of actual breast milk and are looking forward to sampling the ice cream.

One person wrote, “I’ve been making ice cream from my breastmilk for a while now, it’s yummy.”

Another wrote, “Literally put breastmilk in my coffee while I was sick, worked wonders and tasted amazing.”

Other comments read, “I’ve always said my breastmilk could be used as coffee creamer,” and “I’ve tasted my breastmilk and I tell everyone it tastes like vanilla almond milk, so this is spot on!”

So, are you ready to “get pumped” and try a scoop?

You can sign up for the pre-order here.

Yes, a pre-order because, like an actual pregnancy, if you want to taste breast milk-flavored ice cream, you’ll have to wait nine months for it to be available.

