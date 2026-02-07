New Jersey is the diner capital of the country; there's no doubt about that, but the diner scene in Jersey is always changing. Places are rebranding, new places are opening, and sadly, a lot of places we've eaten at and dined at since childhood are closing its doors.

I'm feeling nostalgic today, reminiscing about diners of old, places that we grew up going to in the Garden State, but sadly no longer exist.

Why Are So Many New Jersey Diners Having To Close?

COVID-19, I feel, started the downfall of the classic New Jersey diner, at least as I see it. Ever since 2020, we've been seeing more and more diners that have been absolute staples having to close their doors. A lot of that was just due to a lack of customers for a few years; other parts of the issue are due to rising food costs, increasing rent or taxes, and people not going out as much, so they can try to save a few bucks.

What New Jersey Diner Would You Want To Dine At Just One More Time?

I put this question up on our radio station Facebook Page, "if you could bring back any old-school New Jersey Diner, what place would you want to see again?" and the responses were off the charts.

Diners that we may not have thought about for years, places like the Clairmont Diner in Verona, topped the list, the Short Stop, and Olg'as were all popular answers to diners we'd like to eat at just one more time if we could.

I know this isn't a comprehensive list, so let me know what should be added, but here are 20 diners New Jersey is really missing in the year 2026.