It's not summer unless you hear that unmistakable buzz coming from the trees of the cicada.

It's a noise that starts off small and then grows louder and louder until finally, it's all you can hear.

Get our free mobile app

And this summer, these alien-looking bugs will basically take over parts of the country.

Cicadas go through cycles; living beneath the Earth, and then emerging to take over the planet.

Right now, a massive brood is getting ready to emerge from its "slumber" while a second brood is also getting ready to break through the ground.

Photo by Shannon Potter on Unsplash v Photo by Shannon Potter on Unsplash loading...

It's a super brood basically.

Will New Jersey See This Year's Cicada Super Brood?

NJ.com says what's about to surface is a combination of two broods of cicadas.

Brood 13 which has been living underground for the past 17 years and brood 19 which will surface after 13 years of living just beneath the Earth.

How they knew how long the bugs had been underground that long and when they were emerging is beyond me, maybe the cicadas were offering interviews.

For the first time in 211 years these two. broods will surface for the first time together and will really bring the noise across the country.

Photo by Deb Dowd on Unsplash Photo by Deb Dowd on Unsplash loading...

According to NJ.com states that will be affected are:

Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia ~NJ.com

It doesn't look like Jersey will have to worry too much about this super brood of cicadas seeing how they aren't generally found in the Garden State.

Photo by Sagar Vasnani on Unsplash Photo by Sagar Vasnani on Unsplash loading...

And that's fine by me, we have enough problems to deal with between the seagulls and traffic on the Parkway.

By the way, we may also have to worry about big spiders this summer too