Seaside Heights is known for being one of the Jersey Shore's most popular travel destinations in the summer.

Whether you enjoy spending long days on the beach, getting your thrill factor filled at Casino Pier, or trying your luck at one of the boardwalk's amazing arcades, Seaside Heights is truly a magical place.

Get our free mobile app

And if you enjoy a nice cold beverage while soaking up some beach views, you too probably love Seaside.

There's nothing more fun than grabbing a beer on a hot summer day in Seaside Heights, but the town has seen some changes over the years.

Do you remember the Aztec?

It closed a few years ago ending its legendary run on the Seaside Heights Boardwalk.

READ MORE: This Beloved Asbury Park Bar Is Now Closed For Good

But it's now reopened as a new bar called Jersey Roll, all the details are right here.

Jax Bar on the island is now gone, that just opened up as Seaside Social House a few months ago and is well worth a visit.

And it looks like Drifters on the island is also gone, and it will soon be a trendy new breakfast nook, more on that here.

Now it looks like another popular Seaside Heights watering hole will be seeing some major changes.

READ MORE: NJ, You Have Less Than 6 Months To Get A REAL ID

Hooks Bar And Grill In Seaside Heights, NJ Proposes Massive Changes

If you're not familiar with Hooks, it's one of the most fun places to grab a drink in Seaside Heights.

They have skeeball, pool, and other games you can play while you enjoy amazing food and cold drinks in a fun pirate-themed bar.

They have live music and trivia, and they're the home base for Santa-Con each year.

Hooks bar and grill in seaside heights nj, hooks 2.0 seaside heights Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Now, there's a proposal on the table to demolish the Hooks Bar and Grille we know and love to build something huge.

According to Shorebeat, Hooks owner William Morrissey has proposed a plan to demolish Hooks and rebuild it as a massive multi-unit complex that would feature a 22-unit condo and feature a newly upgraded Hooks Bar and Gill underneath.

newly designed hooks bar and grill seaside heights nj, hooks being demolished in seaside heights nj Credit: Mike Loundy (MODE Architects) loading...

The new building would give Hooks Bar and Grill an upgraded look and feel and would feature a big kitchen and an outdoor area for the restaurant.

Personally, I love the vibe and feel of Hooks the way it is; as a pirate-themed local bar just feet from the legendary Jersey Shore, however, multi-unit condo/storefront buildings seem to be the way of the future in Seaside Heights.

Shorebeat reports that this plan is yet to be laid out in front of the board but was part of a work session earlier this week.

We've definitely seen a lot of changes in Seaside Heights over the years!