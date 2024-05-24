There's nothing better than ribs, fresh off the smoker with a side of corn on the cob and baked beans.

It's the perfect meal for the summer.

A while ago, I took a Smoke Course in Georgia and learned how the 'pros' smoke their ribs and it involves Parkay Butter, Brown Sugar, Honey, and a whole lot of patience.

But let's say you don't want to take the time to smoke your own ribs this summer, where do you go in Jersey for the best ribs in the state?

Jersey has a lot of great BBQ joints; in Toms River we have Smokies, and Harry's Smokin' BBQ which is getting ready to open its first brick-and-mortar location off 37.

In Manchester you have the always delicious Dickies BBQ, plus the staff there is amazing.

And in Manahawkin, you can get some pretty amazing BBQ and smoked delicacies at Big Barlows.

But if you had to pick where to get the best, fall-off-the-bone, finger-lickin' good ribs in the state where would you go?

Personally, I'm hitting my backyard, you're more than welcome to join but maybe you'd rather go to a restaurant.

According to the Foodie Experts at Love Food, the best ribs in New Jersey can only be found at Red White And Que.

I'm a big fan of this place; it's run by a Marine Veteran and does a lot to give back to those who've served our country.

On top of that, it's just damn good barbecue.

Located at 150 US 22 in Green Brook New Jersey, you'll want to check them out next time you're craving some seriously good BBQ.

New Jersey is no stranger to good Barbecue though, you'll want to also check out these places.

