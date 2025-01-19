Another day and another food recall that we have to keep our eye on in the Garden State.

It feels like more and more often we are seeing foods getting pulled off of shelves due to recalls and other issues.

This time, the recall was issued to a pretty major discount grocer with 63 New Jersey locations throughout the state.

Aldi Recalls 25,000 Pounds Of Frozen Taquitos

First off, I love Aldi.

You can get a ton of food at a very reasonable price compared to bigger grocery stores in Jersey.

And I'm glad to see that once an issue was identified, Aldi stepped up to the plate to alert the general public of the issue.

According to Fox, Aldi has issued a recall for its Casa Mamita Chicken and Cheese frozen taquitos.

The recall was issued after small pieces of metal were found in some of the taquitos that got in during the packaging process.

There have already been reports of a person suffering from tooth damage due to biting into a taquito and getting a piece of metal in the mouth.

The recall was issued specifically for the 20-ounce packages of Casa Mamita Taquitos with a "best-used date" of 7/3/25 as well as packages marked best use by 9/25/25

If you think you have these taquitos in your freezer you have two options; you can either toss them or take them back to Aldi's to get yourself a refund.

Whatever you do, don't try to eat them!