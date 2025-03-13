Sláinte! NJ will drink THIS much Guinness on St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day is quickly approaching, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with a pint of Guinness.

It was recently revealed that it’s the favorite beer brand of the Garden State, but do you think you can guess just how many pints of Guinness are estimated to be consumed in New Jersey?

The answer is pretty impressive depending on how you feel about beer drinking.

Sláinte!

Casino BonusCA analyzed the spending tendencies of each state to determine just how much Guinness would be enjoyed.

In 2025, nearly half of Americans are expected to raise a glass in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, with many betting on a good time and relying on a little luck of the Irish. Collectively, these revelers are projected to consume an impressive 38.7 million pints of Guinness.

The number one state for Guinness drinkers on St. Patrick’s Day is California, with a total of 13,317,000 pints consumed, followed by Texas with 6,874,500 pints.

So where does the Garden State fall on Casino BonusCA’s list?

New Jersey ranks 10th for Guinness consumption on St. Patrick’s Day

New Jersey ranks 10th for Guinness consumption, with 437,000 drinkers expected to consume 655,500 pints, contributing nearly $6.95 million in spending.

The average price of a pint of Guinness in New Jersey is $7.95

The state's growing Irish community and lively celebrations ensure New Jersey’s prominent position on the Guinness leaderboard.

If you’re one of the many New Jerseyans enjoying a pint this St. Patrick’s Day, I hope you enjoy it! Cheers!

