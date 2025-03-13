A kid’s gym made for autism is opening in NJ

If there were a place I could take my kids that had things to play on, climb on, and I knew there were other kids with autism bound to be there, you can bet I would go.

If there were a place like that but each thing to play on, climb on, was specifically designed for kids with autism to both enjoy but also to regulate themselves, that’s even better.

There is.

It’s called We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym. It’s opening March 15 in Piscataway and their grand opening hours this Saturday will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You’ll find them at 1642 Stelton Road, Suite 403.

It’s not strictly for children with autism, but rather children of any ability.

I would be drawn to it because I would know there would be other kids like mine. I’ve had those terrible experiences on playgrounds and in bounce houses where, because my boys are acting quirky and making some funny noises, other parents have outright pulled their children away from mine.

Once on a playground, my one boy wasn’t acting up or bothering anyone, just making a repetitive sound to soothe himself. A mom, not caring whatsoever that I was right there to hear it, took her child and said, “Stay away from that weird kid, he’s trouble.”

Ouch.

A place like this is good on so many levels. Children with autism find it difficult to make friends, and having similar children so they can see they’re not alone can bring some happiness. They want to laugh and climb and play and swing and bounce like any neurotypical kid but the fact that this equipment was made not only fun but has underlying therapeutic benefits is amazing.

Victoria Rodriguez is the owner of the Piscataway gym and says it’s for kids of all abilities up to age 12 but that there’s an area for older kids and adults, too.

"We are the only franchise that provides basically a safe and all-inclusive environment for kids of all abilities,” Rodriguez told mycentraljersey.com. “We are unique in a way that basically the sensory equipment that is in our gym basically provides the ability for children to play with purpose. So, we have 12 pieces of specialized equipment. Each one of the pieces of equipment kind of regulates children in a different way."

It’s a passion close to her heart as she has a neurotypical child and an atypical child. She wanted to own a place that could be fun for both kids to enjoy together. She found it in We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym.

This will actually be the sixth New Jersey location for this gym. Others are in Paramus, Tinton Falls, Waretown, Audubon, and Mount Laurel. More information can be found here.

The Top 30 Roller Coasters in New Jersey Happy National Roller Coaster Day! The state of New Jersey is home to the 6th most roller coasters in the United States, spread across 14 thrilling theme parks. Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈