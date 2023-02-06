Jersey Mike’s Wrestling Scoreboard: NJSIAA Tournament Quarterfinals & Semifinals
MONDAY, FEB. 6
NJSIAA TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals and Semifinals
Each site will host four teams. The winners of the quarterfinal matches will then wrestle each other in the semifinal matches.
Group 5
North 1
At Passaic Tech, 5 p.m.
1-Passaic Tech vs. 8-Passaic
4-Morristown vs. 5-North Bergen
At Clifton, 5 p.m.
2-Clifton vs. 7-West Orange
3-Bloomfield vs. 6-Livingston
North 2
At Phillipsburg, 6 p.m.
1-Phillipsburg vs. 8-Elizabeth
4-Bayonne vs. 5-Newark East Side
At Bridgewater-Raritan, 5 p.m.
2-Bridgwater-Raritan vs. 7-Piscataway
3-Westfield vs. 6-Columbia
Central
At Hunterdon Central, 5 p.m.
1-Hunterdon Central vs. 8-Freehold Township
4-Old Bridge vs. 5-Monroe
At Hillsborough, 4 p.m.
3-Howell vs. 6-Edison
2-Hillsborough vs. 7-East Brunswick
South
At Southern, 5 p.m.
1-Southern vs. 8-Egg Harbor
1-Rancocas Valley vs. 5-Highland
At Washington Township, 5:30 p.m.
2-Washington Township vs. 7-Vineland
3-Kingsway vs. 6-Eastern
Group 4
North 1
At Mount Olive, 5 p.m.
1-Mount Olive vs. 8-Belleville
4-Northern Highlands vs. 5-Cliffside Park
At Ridgewood, 6 p.m.
2-Ridgewood vs. 7-Randolph
3-Morris Knolls vs. 6-Bogota
North 2
At North Hunterdon, 5:30 p.m.
1-North Hunterdon vs. 8-Colonia
4-Middletown South vs. 5-Ridge
At Watchung Hills, 6 p.m.
2-Watchung Hills vs. 7-Sayreville
3-Middletown North vs. 6-JFK (Iselin)
Central
At Brick Memorial, 5 p.m.
1-Brick Memorial vs. 8-Steinert
4-Long Branch vs. 5-Princeton
At Jackson Memorial, 5 p.m.
2-Jackson Memorial vs. 7-Hightstown
3-Manalapan vs. 6-Colts Neck
South
At Shawnee, 4:30 p.m.
1-Shawnee vs. 8-Clearview
4-Toms River South vs. 5-Hammonton
At Moorestown, 4:30 p.m.
2-Moorestown vs. 7-Toms River East
3-Northern Burlington vs. 6-Cherry Hill West
Group 3
North 1
At Old Tappan, 5:30 p.m.
1-Old Tappan vs. 8-Pascack Valley
4-Montville vs. 5-River Dell
At Ramapo, 5:30 p.m.
2-Ramapo vs. 7-Wayne Hills
3-Sparta vs. 6-Paramus
North 2
At Warren Hills, 5:30 p.m.
1-Warren Hills vs. 8-Becton
4-West Essex vs. 5-Morris Hills
At Cranford, 5 p.m.
2-Cranford vs. 7-Passaic Valley
3-West Morris vs. 6-Roxbury
Central
At Hopewell Valley, 6 p.m.
1-Hopewell Valley vs. 8-Somerville
4-Ocean vs. 5-Allentown
At South Plainfield, 6 p.m.
2-South Plainfield vs. 7-Middlesex
3-Robbinsville vs. 6-Lawrence
South
At Delsea, 6 p.m.
1-Delsea vs. 8-Absegami
4-Seneca vs. 5-Gateway
At Lacey, 5 p.m.
2-Lacey vs. 7-Ocean City
3-Jackson Liberty vs. 6-Pemberton
Group 2
North 1
At High Point, 5:30 p.m.
1-High Point vs. 8-Manchester Regional
4-West Milford vs. 5-Westwood
At Jefferson, 5 p.m.
2-Jefferson vs. 7-Ramsey
3-Pascack Hills vs. 6-Lakeland
North 2
At Caldwell, 5 p.m.
1-Caldwell vs. 8-Carteret
4-Rutherford vs. 5-Hackettstown
At Governor Livingston, 5 p.m.
2-Gov. Livingston vs. 7-Bernards
3-Voorhees vs. 6-A.L. Johnson
Central
At Raritan, 5 p.m.
1-Raritan vs. 8-Spotswood
4-Rumson-Fair Haven vs. 5-Delran
At Point Pleasant Boro, 5 p.m.
2-Point Boro vs. 7-Holmdel
3-Cinnaminson vs. 6-Wall
South
At Haddonfield, 5 p.m.
1-Haddonfield vs. 8-Clayton
4-Middle Township vs. 5-Lower Cape May
At West Deptford, 6 p.m.
2-West Deptford vs. 7-Barnegat
3-Collingswood vs. 6-Haddon Heights
Group 1
North 1
At Kittatinny, 5 p.m.
1-Kittatinny vs. 8-Hawthorne
4-Butler vs. 5-Pompton Lakes
At Emerson, 5 p.m.
2-Emerson vs. 7-New Milford
3-Newton vs. 6-Glen Rock
North 2
At Hanover Park, 5:30 p.m.
1-Hanover Park vs. 8-Saddle Brook
4-Cedar Grove vs. 5-Secaucus
At Hasbrough Heights, 5:30 p.m.
2-Hasbrough Heights vs. 7-Lenape Valley
3-Glen Ridge vs. 6-Mountain Lakes
Central
At Delaware Valley, 4 p.m.
1-Delaware Valley vs. 8-New Egypt
4-Keansburg vs. 5-Manville
At Shore Regional, 4:30 p.m.
2-Shore vs. 7-New Providence
3-Point Beach vs. 6-Metuchen
South
At Paulsboro, 5 p.m.
1-Paulsboro vs. 8-Palmyra
4-Audubon vs. 5-Pitman
At Woodstown, 6 p.m.
2-Woodstown vs. 7-Pennsville
3-Gloucester vs. 6-Haddon Township