Jersey Mike’s Wrestling Scoreboard: NJSIAA Tournament Quarterfinals & Semifinals

MONDAY, FEB. 6

NJSIAA TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals and Semifinals

Each site will host four teams. The winners of the quarterfinal matches will then wrestle each other in the semifinal matches.

 

Group 5

North 1

At Passaic Tech, 5 p.m.

1-Passaic Tech vs. 8-Passaic

4-Morristown vs. 5-North Bergen

At Clifton, 5 p.m.

2-Clifton vs. 7-West Orange

3-Bloomfield vs. 6-Livingston

 

North 2

At Phillipsburg, 6 p.m.

1-Phillipsburg vs. 8-Elizabeth

4-Bayonne vs. 5-Newark East Side

At Bridgewater-Raritan, 5 p.m.

2-Bridgwater-Raritan vs. 7-Piscataway

3-Westfield vs. 6-Columbia

 

Central

At Hunterdon Central, 5 p.m.

1-Hunterdon Central vs. 8-Freehold Township

4-Old Bridge vs. 5-Monroe

At Hillsborough, 4 p.m.

3-Howell vs. 6-Edison

2-Hillsborough vs. 7-East Brunswick

 

South

At Southern, 5 p.m.

1-Southern vs. 8-Egg Harbor

1-Rancocas Valley vs. 5-Highland

At Washington Township, 5:30 p.m.

2-Washington Township vs. 7-Vineland

3-Kingsway vs. 6-Eastern

 

Group 4

North 1

At Mount Olive, 5 p.m.

1-Mount Olive vs. 8-Belleville

4-Northern Highlands vs. 5-Cliffside Park

At Ridgewood, 6 p.m.

2-Ridgewood vs. 7-Randolph

3-Morris Knolls vs. 6-Bogota

 

North 2

At North Hunterdon, 5:30 p.m.

1-North Hunterdon vs. 8-Colonia

4-Middletown South vs. 5-Ridge

At Watchung Hills, 6 p.m.

2-Watchung Hills vs. 7-Sayreville

3-Middletown North vs. 6-JFK (Iselin)

 

Central

At Brick Memorial, 5 p.m.

1-Brick Memorial vs. 8-Steinert

4-Long Branch vs. 5-Princeton

At Jackson Memorial, 5 p.m.

2-Jackson Memorial vs. 7-Hightstown

3-Manalapan vs. 6-Colts Neck

 

South

At Shawnee, 4:30 p.m.

1-Shawnee vs. 8-Clearview

4-Toms River South vs. 5-Hammonton

At Moorestown, 4:30 p.m.

2-Moorestown vs. 7-Toms River East

3-Northern Burlington vs. 6-Cherry Hill West

 

Group 3

North 1

At Old Tappan, 5:30 p.m.

1-Old Tappan vs. 8-Pascack Valley

4-Montville vs. 5-River Dell

At Ramapo, 5:30 p.m.

2-Ramapo vs. 7-Wayne Hills

3-Sparta vs. 6-Paramus

 

North 2

At Warren Hills, 5:30 p.m.

1-Warren Hills vs. 8-Becton

4-West Essex vs. 5-Morris Hills

At Cranford, 5 p.m.

2-Cranford vs. 7-Passaic Valley

3-West Morris vs. 6-Roxbury

 

Central

At Hopewell Valley, 6 p.m.

1-Hopewell Valley vs. 8-Somerville

4-Ocean vs. 5-Allentown

At South Plainfield, 6 p.m.

2-South Plainfield vs. 7-Middlesex

3-Robbinsville vs. 6-Lawrence

 

South

At Delsea, 6 p.m.

1-Delsea vs. 8-Absegami

4-Seneca vs. 5-Gateway

At Lacey, 5 p.m.

2-Lacey vs. 7-Ocean City

3-Jackson Liberty vs. 6-Pemberton

 

Group 2

North 1

At High Point, 5:30 p.m.

1-High Point vs. 8-Manchester Regional

4-West Milford vs. 5-Westwood

At Jefferson, 5 p.m.

2-Jefferson vs. 7-Ramsey

3-Pascack Hills vs. 6-Lakeland

 

North 2

At Caldwell, 5 p.m.

1-Caldwell vs. 8-Carteret

4-Rutherford vs. 5-Hackettstown

At Governor Livingston, 5 p.m.

2-Gov. Livingston vs. 7-Bernards

3-Voorhees vs. 6-A.L. Johnson

 

Central

At Raritan, 5 p.m.

1-Raritan vs. 8-Spotswood

4-Rumson-Fair Haven vs. 5-Delran

At Point Pleasant Boro, 5 p.m.

2-Point Boro vs. 7-Holmdel

3-Cinnaminson vs. 6-Wall

 

South

At Haddonfield, 5 p.m.

1-Haddonfield vs. 8-Clayton

4-Middle Township vs. 5-Lower Cape May

At West Deptford, 6 p.m.

2-West Deptford vs. 7-Barnegat

3-Collingswood vs. 6-Haddon Heights

 

Group 1

North 1

At Kittatinny, 5 p.m.

1-Kittatinny vs. 8-Hawthorne

4-Butler vs. 5-Pompton Lakes

At Emerson, 5 p.m.

2-Emerson vs. 7-New Milford

3-Newton vs. 6-Glen Rock

 

North 2

At Hanover Park, 5:30 p.m.

1-Hanover Park vs. 8-Saddle Brook

4-Cedar Grove vs. 5-Secaucus

At Hasbrough Heights, 5:30 p.m.

2-Hasbrough Heights vs. 7-Lenape Valley

3-Glen Ridge vs. 6-Mountain Lakes

 

Central

At Delaware Valley, 4 p.m.

1-Delaware Valley vs. 8-New Egypt

4-Keansburg vs. 5-Manville

At Shore Regional, 4:30 p.m.

2-Shore vs. 7-New Providence

3-Point Beach vs. 6-Metuchen

 

South

At Paulsboro, 5 p.m.

1-Paulsboro vs. 8-Palmyra

4-Audubon vs. 5-Pitman

At Woodstown, 6 p.m.

2-Woodstown vs. 7-Pennsville

3-Gloucester vs. 6-Haddon Township

 

 

 

 

 

