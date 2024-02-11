Uber to Change Controversial Super Bowl Commercial Following Backlash

Uber is set to make changes to its Super Bowl commercial following concerns over a brief scene where a man eats peanut butter.

Uber Eats Commercial Controversy

Earlier this week, NBC's Today debuted an ad for Uber Eats that is planned to be shown during Sunday's Super Bowl.

The 60-second commercial, which features Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Jelly Roll and Victoria and David Beckham, is based around a "don't forget Uber Eats" slogan. Throughout the spot, the stars forget some of their most well-known traits such as Victoria Beckham not remembering the name of the Spice Girls and Jelly Roll wondering how his trademark tattoos ended up on his face.

Additional scenes show less recognizable actors in moments of forgetfulness. One of them shows a man eating peanut butter who also has a peanut allergy.

The man's face is breaks out in hives as he fails to remember there are peanuts in peanut butter.

The scene did not sit well with the nonprofit Food Allergy and Research group who took to social media to say it was "incredibly disappointed by Uber Eats use of life-threatening food allergies as humor in its Super Bowl ad."

Uber Responds To Backlash

Today.com is reporting that Uber will change the commercial following the backlash regarding the use of the peanut allergy scene. A spokesperson did not offer additional details to Today regarding how the ad will be changed.

The Uber Eats commercial has been teased with short clips shown on steaming services and social media in the days leading up to the Super Bowl. As of Friday, the original commercial featuring the peanut butter allergy scene was still on Uber's official Instagram accounts and YouTube channel

