As 2025 continues to wind down, let's take a look back at some of the big-name retail chains that closed locations during the year.

Some well-known retail chains whittled down their total number of stores this year, with the list seemingly growing every month.

Types Of Chains Hit Hardest In 2025

From the looks of the list below, no one type of retailer was safe from the closings.

When it comes to clothing stores, heavy-hitters like JCPenney, Kohl's and Macy's shuttered stores. Others in that sector closed, unfortunately, every location for good.

Stores that focus on specific lines, such as automotive and electronics, were affected for a variety of reasons.

Why So Many Stores Are Closing

The reason behind so many store closings depends on the type of store.

For department stores, increased competition from fast fashion online retailers like Shein and Temu has taken a toll.

For Advance Auto Parts, the move to begin closing more than 500 locations was part of the company's "strategic plan" to turn things around.

Here is a look at some of the big-name retail stores that closed locations in 2025.

