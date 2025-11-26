25 Once Popular Retail Chains That Closed Stores Across the U.S. in 2025

As 2025 continues to wind down, let's take a look back at some of the big-name retail chains that closed locations during the year.

Some well-known retail chains whittled down their total number of stores this year, with the list seemingly growing every month.

Types Of Chains Hit Hardest In 2025

From the looks of the list below, no one type of retailer was safe from the closings.

When it comes to clothing stores, heavy-hitters like JCPenney, Kohl's and Macy's shuttered stores. Others in that sector closed, unfortunately, every location for good.

Stores that focus on specific lines, such as automotive and electronics, were affected for a variety of reasons.

Why So Many Stores Are Closing

The reason behind so many store closings depends on the type of store.

For department stores, increased competition from fast fashion online retailers like Shein and Temu has taken a toll.

For Advance Auto Parts, the move to begin closing more than 500 locations was part of the company's "strategic plan" to turn things around.

Here is a look at some of the big-name retail stores that closed locations in 2025.

23 Retail Stores That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025

Here's a look at which retail stores have shuttered locations in 2025.

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Restaurant Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025

It hasn't been an easy year for some chain restaurants. Here is a look at which chains have shuttered locations in 2025.

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

