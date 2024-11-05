I Had to Look Up How to Put on a T-Shirt Without Getting Deodorant Stains – Here’s the Trick

Sure, I've turned to YouTube for the classic everyday problems, like fixing a toilet (who hasn’t?) or, most recently, figuring out how to work the air machine at the gas station when my tires needed a boost. At 53, I’d never actually done it myself and wasn’t about to risk getting laughed at by a bunch of teens in the gas station parking lot.

It’s pretty amazing what you can learn on YouTube, though, as we all know, not every video is worth your time. But every now and then, I come across a tip for handling life’s little challenges.

The latest thing? Learning how to avoid those annoying deodorant stains on my T-shirt when getting dressed.

🍔 Keep Scrolling for '15 New Menu Items Coming to Your Favorite Fast Food Chains' ⬇️

Calm handsome young well built man using deodorant, applying antiperspirant Getty Images loading...

The model above might be all smiles now, but trust me, that grin will disappear when he tries to pull on his fresh tee the usual way.

Now, I get it—this isn't solving world peace. But it’s like the time I learned how to remove stubborn red sauce stains from Tupperware (yes, I wrote about that, too). When I see someone struggling with a small annoyance and know a way to fix it, I have to share. And sure enough, when they try it, they come back saying, “Wow, that actually worked.” That's how good this tip is.

So, how do you get your t-shirt on without those pesky deodorant stains?

Like most hacks, it’s embarrassingly simple.

Turns out, there are a few ways to tackle this issue. The first method I tried was a bit of a stretch—literally. You put your arms in first and stretch the shirt wide before pulling it over your head. Unfortunately, an old shoulder injury ruled out that contortionist-like maneuver for me, but for others, it could be worth a try.

For me, the winner was a technique I found in another video by male model Zach Miko, featured on Good Morning, America: rolling the T-shirt up from the bottom to about halfway. This way, any potential deodorant stains land on the inside of the shirt, safely hidden. Then, you just slip it on as usual, unroll, and voilà—no stains.

Now you can avoid those unfortunate moments when it looks like you used your shirt to wipe down a chalkboard before putting it on.

15 New Menu Items Coming to Fast Food Chains for Holidays From sandwiches served on pickles to turducken burritos, here are what some of the most popular fast food joints are serving up in the coming months. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll