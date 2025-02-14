26 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Celibate

Sex is a personal subject, but some celebrities are an open book when it comes to intimacy — or abstinence.

According to WebMD, celibacy is "the practice of not having sex."

"People who choose to be celibate can find that not having sex helps their mental health. Some say that sex was a distraction or preoccupation for them and abstinence helps keep their minds clear. Other people find that sex causes them stress, and they're happier not worrying about it," WebMD explains.

Celebrities such as Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Kourtney Kardashian and many more have been vocal about their journey with celibacy over the years.

READ MORE: Male Celebrities Who Were Victims of Nude Photo Leaks

Whether it be a personal choice, for religious reasons or simply due to circumstance, many famous people have opted to abstain from sex, either temporarily or permanently.

In some cases these celibate celebrities opened up about their decision in a book or blog, while many others made the revelation during a highly publicized interview when questioned about their romantic life.

Some waited until marriage; others simply chose celibacy for spiritual or health reasons. Some were celibate for years; others a few weeks or months.