You'd be surprised by how many celebrities had near-death experiences.

These stars may be thriving now, but they've had some seriously close calls, whether it they were freak accidents, plane malfunctions, life-threatening injuries or being the victim of a crime.

Some celebs have had more brushes with death than others, such as daredevils Leonardo DiCaprio and Zac Efron, who have both had multiple incidences of death-defying moments.

Other stars have dealt with serious health issues, such as Emilia Clarke, or been involved in terrifying vehicular accidents, like Tracy Morgan or Dylan O'Brien.

Some famous folks even went through near-death experiences as kids, such as Liam Hemsworth's scary surfing incident or Adam Devine's shocking cement truck story.

Basically, these celebs must have been meant to escape these harrowing experiences because they all went on to accomplish amazing things.

Below, read more about celebrities who almost died and their near-death experiences.