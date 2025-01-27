After petitions, arguing, and, in some cases, it felt like begging, Trader Joe's is finally adding a second store in Western New York. The trendy grocery store, known for its unique products, has been operating in Amherst exclusively in WNY since 2013. It's a very busy location, and several towns have tried to get their own store. Now, it's finally happening.

However, it's not happening where some might think.

Western New York Towns That Wanted a Trader Joe's

Hamburg, New York, had been rumored as a potential location for a new store. The village and area have been growing in popularity, and there seems to be a large demand for one in the South Towns. However, Hamburg did not get a new store.

Another town that actually created a petition to get Trader Joe's also lost out. Orchard Park, New York, is considered to be a posh area by many in the region. Its high-income residents certainly have the means to support a Trader Joe's and clearly wanted one. However, that won't be happening at this time.

Another area some thought might make sense is East Aurora, and its fun, young, and lively culture.

Ultimately, Trader Joe's chose to go East rather than South.

Trader Joe's Finally Adds Store, But Not Where Some Expected in Western New York

Trader Joe's will open their second WNY location in Clarence, New York. Benderson Development revealed at a Town Board Meeting yesterday that they will build the new store at 5017 Transit Road. This is bordering Williamsville as well. The two towns are both higher-income areas and certainly fit the demographic Trader Joe's may be looking for.

About the Area Trader Joe's WIll be Built In

Transit Road, and especially this area of it, has long been a bust shopping and dining area. The plaza they will be building already contains a Walmart Supercenter, Dick's Sporting Goods, Delta Sonic Car Wash, Neat (a Wiskey-focused restaurant), Buff Ciy Soap, and several other stores.

It will have heavy competition as not only is Wlamart there, but Wegmans and Target are also along the same strip of Transit Road.

