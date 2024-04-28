The 5 Best Bagels Spots in Buffalo, New York

These are the best 5 bagel spots to visit in Buffalo and Western New York for 2024.

Buffalo is known for its food. Wings, Beef on 'Weck, Pizza, Pierogis, and so, so much more. It's been rated one top the top food cities in the world by National Geographic. It's a major source of pride for the people of Western New York and rightfully so.

That being said Buffalo isn't awesome at every kind of food. It would be impossible to master it all, and while Buffalo does well across the board, one area it doesn't always excel in is bagels. That's not to say you can't find good bagels in Buffalo, though. It's just not something you can find everywhere. While Buffalo does many foods better than New York City, bagels overall just aren't one of them. "Why?" is a bit of a mystery. There are plenty of great bakeries throughout Western New York and they do a great all-around job. It's just that bagels aren't generally something that Buffalo is known for.

Times may be changing, though

2023 saw a major new bagel player enter the conversation while saying goodbye to a long-time favorite: Bagel Jays. Jay decided to retire and sell the business to the well-known Brueggers Bagels, which are now open.

5 Best Bagels for 2024 in Western New York.

In my opinion, these are the 5 Best Bagels Spots in Buffalo and Western New York. Note that these are not necessarily the best BAKERIES in Buffalo/WNY. These simply have the best Bagels in my humble opinion.

