Million Dollar Mega Millions Ticket Sold In New York

Friday Night was one for one person in New York.

The New York Lottery announced that one ticket sold in New York for Friday Night's Mega Millions drawing won $1 million dollars.

That ticket matched all five numbers but missed the Mega Ball number.

Friday's Mega Millions numbers were 12-47-49-52-65 with a Mega Ball of 12

According to the New York Lottery's website, the winning ticket was sold at Sam's Deli at 288 Ave U in Brooklyn. The person who bought the ticket will now have one year to claim their million-dollar prize.

The wasn't the only "Big Money" winning ticket sold in New York for the Mega Millions. Two other tickets sold in the Empire State also won the 3rd place prize of $10,000. Each of those tickets matched four out of five numbers and had the Mega Ball number.

No one claimed the grand prize jackpot from Friday's Mega Millions which means the jackpot for Tuesday's December 5th drawing is now up to $377 million dollars.

You still have a chance to win big this weekend. The Powerball drawing is coming up tonight and the jackpot for that is $400 million dollars.

If you are looking for an edge on getting your "lucky" lottery ticket there are some places you might want to pop into to buy your next one.

Here are the three luckiest places to buy lottery tickets in New York.

The 3rd luckiest store chain for lottery tickets is Wegmans. They sold 281 big winning tickets since 2012.

The 2nd luckiest store chain is Tops. They have sold over 350 winning lottery tickets of $5000 or more since 2012.

And now for the luckiest store chain to get your lottery ticket from:

7-11

Yes, the convenience store chain has sold over 1000 winning lottery tickets that had a jackpot of $5000 or more.

