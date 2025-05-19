The next time you head to Walmart, you can expect to pay more for some everyday items.

Officials of the retail giant announced they would be increasing prices on several items due to the new tariffs, even though there is a current tariff reduction plan in place for the next 90 days.

Walmart Is Raising Prices On Certain Items Due To Tariffs

You can expect to start paying more for items like Bananas, roses, avocados, and toys. These items were hit the hardest by the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

When Are Prices Expected To Increase At Walmart

According to officials at Walmart, you can start to see the increase at the checkout later this month or at the beginning of June. The items imported during the tariff increase will start hitting the store shelves, and that is when you will see the increase in prices.

READ MORE: HERE IS WHEN YOU CAN EXPECT YOUR INFLATION REBATE CHECK FROM NEW YORK STATE

While about 33% of items sold at Walmart are made in the USA, they do import most of their items from countries like China, Mexico, Vietnam, India, and Canada. These countries were all part of the massive tariff war with the US.

When Will Prices Drop Again?

Consumers are hoping that price drops come sooner rather than later. Earlier this week, the US and China agreed to a massive 115% drop in the current tariffs for the next 90 days.

The cost of electronics is expected to be impacted the most by this current deal.

You can see what other items you can expect to pay more for due to these tariffs below.