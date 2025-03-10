Laughter coming this March to Lambertville, NJ

Lambertville has recently been named one of the "top 50 most charming small towns in America."

On Friday, March 21, it will be named the funniest!

That's when The Lambertville Inn, well known for it's incredible food, and top destination for special occasions, hosts a comedy night featuring Julia Scotti, Mike Marino and New Jersey 101.5's own Steve Trevelise.

Scotti's credits include America's Got Talent, More Funny Women Of A Certain Age, and appears in a recent episode of the CBS drams "Elsbeth."

Mike Marino, known as the "Jersey Bad Boy," has been featured on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," hosts his own webseries called "Make America Italian Again" and tours the country and performs on cruise ships all over the world.

Steve Trevelise, when he's not "Talking Jersey on New Jersey 101.5 from 7to 11 p.m., or sports in Philadelphia, Steve performs standup comedy at comedy clubs, theaters and casinos across New Jersey and the Delaware Valley

The show includes an incredible three-course dinner with three options, as well as a cash bar with cocktails and mocktails. The cost is $99 per person which includes taxes and gratuities.

Make your reservations by calling 609-397-8300 Ext. 500.