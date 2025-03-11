NJ ranks near the top for living on the edge. But do I make the cut?

Oh boy. I may have to give up my Jersey card.

I thought I was doing good. I was born and raised here. (Freehold Township, baby!)

I mean, really, I avoid pumping my own gas like the plague. Plus, I took out a deer on 195. Doesn’t that count for some Jersey street cred? Turns out I might not belong though.

A study just came out that says the Garden State is filled with risk takers and that’s not me. Deadspin surveyed thousands of people across the country to find out which states take the most risks.

Not so much with jumping out of airplanes or bungee jumping. More everyday risks, like running red lights, eating expired food, delaying doctor visits, etc.

For example, 73% of New Jerseyans occasionally eat expired food. And 14% admit to doing it at least once a month. Now does this count?

The Ewing Diner (LOVE them from my TCNJ days) will drop off food at the radio station for the morning show. Much later in the day I will scavenge what’s left sitting out in the lunch area.

10 hour old bagel. See? I can be reckless!

I will tell you how reckless New Jersey is based on the following categories.

Other than eating expired food, there’s using a cell phone while driving, putting off a medical appointment, exceeding the speed limit by 10 mph. (OK,let’s get real, this is New Jersey, we must dominate this category.)

There’s also taking shortcuts through poorly lit areas, running red lights, getting in a car with a stranger, and even taking a physical risk to take a perfect photo.

When all was said and done it turned out New Jersey is the tenth most risk taking state. So we’re pretty badass.

The Top 10 most risk taking states

1️⃣ West Virginia

2️⃣ Utah

3️⃣ Iowa

4️⃣ Tennessee

5️⃣ Nebraska

6️⃣ Colorado

7️⃣ New York

8️⃣ Connecticut

9️⃣ California

🔟 New Jersey

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them. Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn

LOOK: 25 reportedly haunted places across America Stacker has assembled 25 haunted places across America—from hotels and theaters to murder scenes and cemeteries—based on reported ghost sightings and haunted histories. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.

Gallery Credit: Alexander Raeburn

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.