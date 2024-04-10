Old Farmer’s Almanac Calling For Warm Wet April Across New York

It looks like the old saying "April Showers Bring May Flowers" will end up bringing a lot of flowers across New York State in the month of May.

The Old Farmer's Almanac is calling for a warm and wet April across New York State.

Starting in Western New York, you can expect more rain than normal and the temperatures will warm up, and stay right around average for the month.

Apr 8-12 Sunny, mild, late week rain showers

Apr 13-18 Scattered showers, warm

Apr 19-26 Showers, cool

Apr 27-30 Sunny, warmer

Overall in April, the temperature will be around 49° (avg.) and the precipitation will be slightly above average with a monthly total of around 4".

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Out in Central and Northern New York, April will start off pretty cool and then warm up with rain showers on the way.

Apr 10-14 Sunny, cool

Apr 15-21 Rainy periods, mild

Apr 22-24 Sunny, cool

Apr 25-30 Showers, then sunny; cool

Overall in April, the temperatures will be slightly below normal at 50° with an average amount of precipitation of 4".

Downstate and near New York City, it will be warmer but slightly drier than normal according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

Apr 11-18 Sunny; chilly, then mild

Apr 19-27 Scattered showers, mild

Apr 28-30 Sunny, cool

Overall in April, the temperatures will be around 46° which is 1° above average for this time of year. It will also be drier with about a 1/2 inch less precipitation than normal. The average amount of precipitation for this time of year is around 3" in April.

New Laws That Start In 2024 In New York State This year was a very busy year for the New York State government. Overall 682 bills were introduced passed by the legislative and signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul this year. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Own A Private Waterfall In New York You have a chance to buy over 50 acres of land that includes its own private waterfall. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields