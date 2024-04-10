Old Farmer’s Almanac Calling For Warm Wet April Across New York
It looks like the old saying "April Showers Bring May Flowers" will end up bringing a lot of flowers across New York State in the month of May.
The Old Farmer's Almanac is calling for a warm and wet April across New York State.
READ MORE: APRIL EARTHQUAKE ROCKS PARTS OF NEW YORK STATE
Starting in Western New York, you can expect more rain than normal and the temperatures will warm up, and stay right around average for the month.
Apr 8-12 Sunny, mild, late week rain showers
Apr 13-18 Scattered showers, warm
Apr 19-26 Showers, cool
Apr 27-30 Sunny, warmer
Overall in April, the temperature will be around 49° (avg.) and the precipitation will be slightly above average with a monthly total of around 4".
Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am
Out in Central and Northern New York, April will start off pretty cool and then warm up with rain showers on the way.
Apr 10-14 Sunny, cool
Apr 15-21 Rainy periods, mild
Apr 22-24 Sunny, cool
Apr 25-30 Showers, then sunny; cool
Overall in April, the temperatures will be slightly below normal at 50° with an average amount of precipitation of 4".
READ MORE: 10 BABY NAMES YOU DON'T WANT TO USE IN NEW YORK
Downstate and near New York City, it will be warmer but slightly drier than normal according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.
Apr 11-18 Sunny; chilly, then mild
Apr 19-27 Scattered showers, mild
Apr 28-30 Sunny, cool
Overall in April, the temperatures will be around 46° which is 1° above average for this time of year. It will also be drier with about a 1/2 inch less precipitation than normal. The average amount of precipitation for this time of year is around 3" in April.
New Laws That Start In 2024 In New York State
Gallery Credit: Dave Fields
Own A Private Waterfall In New York
Gallery Credit: Dave Fields
The 5 Deadliest Tornados In New York State History
Gallery Credit: Dave Fields