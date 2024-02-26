Massive Meteor Caught On Camera In New York [VIDEO]

Massive Meteor Caught On Camera In New York [VIDEO]

ikonacolor

If you happen to be looking at the sky on Wednesday Night you might have seen something that you normally don't see.

A massive meteor streaked across the sky in parts of New York creating a fireball-like scene high in the air.

Most people might have missed the crazy scene since the meteor only lasted a couple of seconds. The good news is that nowadays there are a ton of cameras around Western New York and a couple of them caught the meteor soaring through the sky.



According to several reports, the meteor burned up while still in the sky and no part of it made contact with the ground.

If you have any video from the meteor from last night you can send it to us using the station APP.

Get our free mobile app

New Laws That Start In 2024 In New York State

This year was a very busy year for the New York State government. Overall 682 bills were introduced passed by the legislative and signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul this year.

Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Western New Yorkers Name Their Favorite Place For Fish Fries

It is Fish Fry season and we asked people in Western New York to tell us their favorite spots for a tasty fish fry.

Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

10 Baby Names You Don't Want To Use In New York

These are the most popular names in New York State given to babies

Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Filed Under: New York, Virginia, New York State, Western New York, wivb
Categories: Contests, News in New York
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM