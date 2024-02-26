Massive Meteor Caught On Camera In New York [VIDEO]

If you happen to be looking at the sky on Wednesday Night you might have seen something that you normally don't see.

A massive meteor streaked across the sky in parts of New York creating a fireball-like scene high in the air.

Most people might have missed the crazy scene since the meteor only lasted a couple of seconds. The good news is that nowadays there are a ton of cameras around Western New York and a couple of them caught the meteor soaring through the sky.

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

According to several reports, the meteor burned up while still in the sky and no part of it made contact with the ground.

If you have any video from the meteor from last night you can send it to us using the station APP.

Get our free mobile app

New Laws That Start In 2024 In New York State This year was a very busy year for the New York State government. Overall 682 bills were introduced passed by the legislative and signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul this year. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Western New Yorkers Name Their Favorite Place For Fish Fries It is Fish Fry season and we asked people in Western New York to tell us their favorite spots for a tasty fish fry. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields