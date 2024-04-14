Soon you will have another location to pop into and grab a delicious sandwich.

Jim's Steakout is currently working on opening a new location in Orchard Park right near 5 Corners. The new location is currently under construction and will be located near Ted's Hot Dogs and Duff's Famous Wings.

Jim's Steakout has been a staple in Western New York since it was founded in 1981.

According to their website, Jim created his own signature steak sauce before opening up the first Jim's Steakout on 938 Elmwood Avenue between Delavan and Bidwell.

Besides a steak hoagie, Jim's is also known for their chicken finger subs and their "Stinger" sub which is a combo of their steak and chicken finger sub. The Stinger sub even made the list of "America's Best New Sandwiches".

The new location will be the 11th Jim's Steakout location in Western New York and 1st in the "Southtowns". The closet Jim's Streakout is located near the Southgate Plaza across the street from the DMV in West Seneca which is on the line between the Northtowns and Southtowns.

There is no set date for the new location to open. I drove by there the other day and it building is still in the very beginning stages of being built. Hopefully it will be open sooner than later because I am now craving a steak sub!

