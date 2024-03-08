Food recall: NJ markets sold sausage with substance that wasn’t edible

🌭 There is a recall of thousands of pounds of turkey sausage

🌭Johnsonville turkey sausage packages may be have foreign materials in them

🌭No illnesses have been reported

Thousands of pounds of turkey sausage are at the center of a nationwide recall.

Sausage and hot dog company, Salm Partners of Denmark, Wisconsin is recalling more than 35,430 pounds of Johnsonville turkey kielbasa sausage that may be contaminated with foreign materials, specifically pieces of rubber, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The company began receiving complaints from consumers reporting they found pieces of rubber in the ready-to-eat turkey kielbasa products.

The affected kielbasa sausages were produced between Oct. 30-31, 2023, and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Johnsonville turkey kielbasa sausage recall (USDA)

If you have 12-ounce vacuum-packed packages containing Johnsonville Polish Kielbasa Turkey sausage with best-by dates of May 17, 2024, and May 18, 2024, printed on the side of the packaging, should toss them or return them to the place of purchase.

The recalled products also bear the establishment number “P-32009” printed on the side of the packaging.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injury so far, due to consumption of these products.

Anyone concerned about possible injury is advised to call their healthcare provider.

