Brick Fest Live is returning to NJ, celebrating all things LEGO

Brick Fest Live is coming back to New Jersey; the event will take place at the NJ Expo Center in Edison on Apr. 20 & 21.

Brick Fest Live is a family-friendly event that celebrates the boundless creativity of LEGO, one of the most beloved toys in the world.

This festival brings together LEGO fans of all ages to participate in a variety of interactive activities, view LEGO exhibits, and share their passion for building and design.

At Brick Fest Live, attendees can marvel at life-size models made from tens of thousands of bricks, which serve as a testament to the limitless possibilities of LEGO.

These awe-inspiring creations unlock the imagination and inspire attendees to think bigger and build more ambitiously.

The event is also a hub of engagement, offering hands-on activities: from the Giant Brick Pit, where participants can dive into over 200,000 colorful bricks, to Derby Races with famous 35-foot long tracks, there’s an activity for every interest.

The Glow Zone allows builders to work with bricks that shine under blacklight, adding a twist to the building experience.

For those who love to create and showcase, the GrafFiti Wall and Mosaic Gallery provide spaces to display artistic talents. The Architecture showcase invites attendees to contribute to a collaborative building layout, while the Floor Mural is a collective effort that comes together piece by piece throughout the event.

Brick Fest Live also offers a chance to meet contestants from the LEGO® Masters TV show and interact with screen-quality cosplayers.

