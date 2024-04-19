Check The Inside Of This Mostly Empty Mall In Western New York

If you ask any regular person walking around Western New York about living in the area, they're all likely to say pretty much the same thing: Buffalo has its issues, but overall, it's a great place to live and work. When you're in and out of the daily grind, it's pretty easy to forget about that - but if you take a few minutes, you'll quickly see that this is a pretty good place to be.

One of the greatest things we have here in Buffalo is the historic examples of construction and architecture. Some amazing structures are dotted on just about every corner of the region. It doesn't matter the style of construction, it's here, amazing buildings built by people like Frederick Law Olmsted, Calvert Vaux, Frank Lloyd Wright, Louis Sullivan, Louise Blanchard Bethune, H.H. Richardson, Eliel and Eero Saarinen, Elbert Hubbard, and more. If you are a fan of things like this, then you are in the right place.

There are tons of examples around that are architecturally significant and still survive today. Some of those examples have fallen into serious disrepair but are on the verge of new life, like the former Sattler's Theatre on Broadway; others are, perhaps, less architecturally significant but sit abandoned and need some help, like the old Wonderbread Factory. Sometimes, you have a building that was left, and plans are put in place immediately to reuse the space.

That exact thing is currently happening with the Eastern Hills Mall in Clarence, and it also appears to be happening in Olean, New York, as there are plans to revitalize the Olean Center Mall, which is all but vacant today.

Originally constructed in 1976, the Olean Center Mall was developed by George Zamias and opened with AM&A's, Hills, and a three-screen movie theatre as it's anchor tenants. The 24-acre site in downtown Olean had more than 300,000 square feet of space and, at the height of the mall, employed more than 1,000 people.

Since those days, the mall has seem some high profile tenants leave the mall and now the mall sits largely vacant.

In recent years, the mall has changed hands, and according to the Olean Times Herald, the site is on the verge of a rebirth as the Olean Town Center, which will include housing, restaurants, office space, and renewed retail.

However, before that happens, have you wondered what the mall looks like today?

The Facebook page Abandoned And Beyond Buffalo, NY, has a knack for exploring areas all around Western and Central New York that are worthy of taking a look at. A while ago, their explorations took them inside the historic mall in Cattaraugus County.

They took the time to explore the mall, so we don't have to. Check out all of the photos that were taken below:

Peek Inside This Historic Mall In Western New York Facebook user Abandoned and Beyond Buffalo, NY, takes us inside this nearly vacant abandoned mall in Olean, New York. There are plans for renovation and reuse in the near future, but in the meantime, this place is almost empty.

The photos shared here are meant for entertainment and educational purposes only. Under no circumstances should you enter this property without permission. Doing so may risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Therefore, it is strongly recommended that you do not attempt to investigate the inside of abandoned buildings without proper knowledge, experience, and legal authorization. Gallery Credit: Ed Nice

